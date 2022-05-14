HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,063 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

