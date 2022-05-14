HighTower Advisors LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,076 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

