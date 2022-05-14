HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 57,644 Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,644 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.66% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

EOCW opened at $9.70 on Friday. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify and acquire opportunities in the technology sector.

