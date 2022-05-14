HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $673,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.15 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.