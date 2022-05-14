HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average of $200.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

