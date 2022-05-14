HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,282 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.