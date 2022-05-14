Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Shares Bought by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,754 shares during the quarter. Hill International makes up approximately 2.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Hill International worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Hill International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 321,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,089. Hill International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

