Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HI. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of HI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 477,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 93.3% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 374,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

