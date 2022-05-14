Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stake Boosted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,863 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 3.23% of Hillman Solutions worth $65,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,954,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000.

In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 171,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,302.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 924,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.85. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

