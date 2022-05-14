Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of HGV opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $409,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

