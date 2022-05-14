Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

