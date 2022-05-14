Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 78,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,269,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

