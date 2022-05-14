HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.HireRight also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.51-1.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $16.15 on Friday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

