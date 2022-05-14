Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,455,000 after acquiring an additional 320,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

