Hord (HORD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,730.00

Hord (HORD) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $68,730.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00549530 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,050.83 or 2.15161447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

