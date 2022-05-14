Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.16.

HBM opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

