Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBM. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.82.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.48 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

