Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Down 58.2% in April

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 793,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,101. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

