Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

