Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HYPMY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.37. 4,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. Hypera has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

