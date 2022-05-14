ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ICGT opened at GBX 1,054 ($12.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £722.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.52. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,004 ($12.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,314 ($16.20). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.21.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Jane Tufnell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,198 ($14.77) per share, for a total transaction of £23,960 ($29,540.13).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.