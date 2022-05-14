Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $151,324.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00546481 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.48 or 2.14468547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00034961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00104312 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 84,576,216 coins and its circulating supply is 61,719,232 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

