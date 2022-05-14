Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 61.2% in April

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 410,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

