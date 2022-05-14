IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 1.5%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. 117,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 42,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75.
IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.05%.
About IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)
IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.
