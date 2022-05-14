Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.64. 1,492,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

