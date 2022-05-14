Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.64. 1,492,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.