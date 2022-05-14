IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 73.27%.

IMAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 367,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMAC stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of IMAC worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

