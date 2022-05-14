Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Immatics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 553.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($2.24). Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Immatics stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,184. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

