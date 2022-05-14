Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CFO Acquires $15,240.00 in Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Whaley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $15,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $46,065.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IMUX opened at $5.85 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Immunic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Immunic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Immunic by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Immunic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Immunic by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.