Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMNM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of IMNM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 35,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,144. The company has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.03. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Immunome will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immunome by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunome by 77.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

