Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 1,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,407. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

