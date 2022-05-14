Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSEARCA ROM traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,783. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

