Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.97. 784,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

