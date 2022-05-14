Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 331,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

