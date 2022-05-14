Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $497,650.51 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $497,650.51 and approximately $14,147.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00541829 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,480.16 or 2.09536388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008653 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

