Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 99.7% in April

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INQD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Indoor Harvest (Get Rating)

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

