Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 99.7% in April

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INQD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About Indoor Harvest (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indoor Harvest (INQD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.