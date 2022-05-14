Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €48.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.95) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.74) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($45.16).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

