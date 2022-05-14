Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

INGR traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 620,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

