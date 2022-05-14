Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Raised by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingredion by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

INGR traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 620,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.