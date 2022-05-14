INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

INmune Bio stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 23.89 and a quick ratio of 23.89. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in INmune Bio by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

