Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.72.

INGXF stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,140.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

