InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

