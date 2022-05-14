Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$247.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.37. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$10.43.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

