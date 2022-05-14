Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $329,100.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,354,231.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.