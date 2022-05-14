Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases £311.85 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($384.48).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($380.67).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 414.70 ($5.11) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 369.80. The stock has a market cap of £80.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 430.75 ($5.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.62) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.66) target price (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.04)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 515.63 ($6.36).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

