Insider Buying: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Acquires $16,290.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Patrick Clark bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,109.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.