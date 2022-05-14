Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £137.36 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,868 ($84.68) per share, for a total transaction of £137.36 ($169.35).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,868 ($84.68) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,455.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,410.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 79.68 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of £105.05 ($129.52).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($114.66) to GBX 8,600 ($106.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($110.96) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($107.26) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,585.71 ($105.85).

Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

