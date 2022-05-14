Insider Buying: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Buys 26,000 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 10.04. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.