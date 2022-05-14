Insider Buying: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Buys 26,000 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FLL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 10.04. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.
