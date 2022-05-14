Insider Buying: Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Purchases $36,783.00 in Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,101.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

