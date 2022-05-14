Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at $359,369.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.78 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

