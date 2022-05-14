Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at $359,369.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.78 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
